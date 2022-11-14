Swift, transparent decision-making needed for country's combat readiness: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, November 14
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said swift and transparent decision-making and availability of optimal resources were needed for a country's combat readiness.
In his address at the Controllers’ Conference organised by the Defence Accounts Department, Singh said a delay in making a decision leads to loss of both time and money, and affects combat readiness.
Resources around the world are limited, the defence minister said, and emphasised on exercising "financial prudence" in using them.
Resources should be used at the right places and there should be no wastage, he added.
"A penny saved is a penny earned, and this applies fully to resources too. You are aware that for a country's combat readiness, not only availability of optimal resources is required, but swift and transparent decision-making is also needed," Singh said.
If there is a delay in decision-making, there may be some shortfall in combative readiness, he added.
