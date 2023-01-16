Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building while escaping attack by customer’s dog

Hyderabad, January 16

A Swiggy delivery agent succumbed to injuries in a hospital after he fell from the first floor of a building while escaping an alleged attack by a pet dog, police said on Monday.

The delivery agent had been identified as Rizwan.

The pet dog attacked the delivery agent while he went for the delivery and fell down the first floor of the building while trying to escape.

Banjara Hills Police has registered a case against Shobana, the dog's owner. "It has been four days since the incident took place. The delivery boy named Rizwan died at the hospital while getting treatment. We have registered a case under IPC Section 304(A) against Shobana, who is the dog's owner," Banjara Hills Inspector of Police, Narender told ANI.

The victim's brother said, "My brother was working at Swiggy. He died after being treated for a few days. He went to Banjara hills to deliver a parcel but fell down trying to escape from the dog. I appeal to the Telangana government that we want justice. The Banjara hills police should take necessary action."