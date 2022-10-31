Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs to visit India for trade talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

A Minister from Taiwan will visit India later this week for a meeting on economic issues with his Indian counterparts.

Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-Chyi will take part in the annual India-Taiwan minister-level meeting which hasn’t taken place for two years because of the Covid pandemic. The meeting follows an unannounced visit by a Deputy Minister from Taiwan recently.

Chen will lead a delegation of Taiwanese investors, including IT companies, at a time when India is wooing its companies to set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in India. India is also trying to become a part of the “Chip 4” alliance that is taking shape among Taiwan, the US, South Korea and Japan.

Chen will also address the India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). India does not recognise Taiwan as a country but allowed the setting up of India-Taipei Association.