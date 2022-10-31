Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs to visit India for trade talks

New Delhi, October 31
A Minister from Taiwan will visit India later this week for a meeting on economic issues with his Indian counterparts.
Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-Chyi will take part in the annual India-Taiwan minister-level meeting which hasn’t taken place for two years because of the Covid pandemic. The meeting follows an unannounced visit by a Deputy Minister from Taiwan recently.
Chen will lead a delegation of Taiwanese investors, including IT companies, at a time when India is wooing its companies to set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in India. India is also trying to become a part of the “Chip 4” alliance that is taking shape among Taiwan, the US, South Korea and Japan.
Chen will also address the India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). India does not recognise Taiwan as a country but allowed the setting up of India-Taipei Association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134
Clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given contract for r...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy
The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...
Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...