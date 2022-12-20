 Taj Mahal gets Rs 1.9 crore water tax, Rs 1.5 lakh property tax notices : The Tribune India

Taj Mahal gets Rs 1.9 crore water tax, Rs 1.5 lakh property tax notices

The notices were issued for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, and the ASI has been asked to pay up within the next 15 days

Taj Mahal gets Rs 1.9 crore water tax, Rs 1.5 lakh property tax notices

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Agra, December 20

The Archaeological Survey of India has been asked to pay a water tax of nearly Rs 2 crore, and a property tax of about Rs 1.5 lakh for the Taj Mahal, along with a Rs 5-crore service tax for the Agra Fort, in an apparent first-of-its-kind action by local authorities.

The ASI in Agra said the monuments are exempted from such taxes, but Municipal Commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde said notices have been issued to several buildings and those eligible will be given the relief.

The Agra Municipal Corporation’s notices ask the ASI to pay a water tax of Rs 1.94 crore and a property of Rs 1.47 lakh for the Taj Mahal, and Rs 1.40 lakh as property tax for another monument, the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah.

The notices were issued for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, and the ASI has been asked to pay up within the next 15 days.

In-addition, the Agra Cantonment Board has sent out a notice to the ASI to recover a service tax of Rs 5 crore for the Agra Fort, an official said.

Agra Circle ASI official protested the action by the municipality.

“The Taj Mahal, tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah and the Agra Fort are national monuments that are exempted from such taxes,” said ASI’s Agra Circle Superintending Archeologist Rajkumar Patel.

He said the ASI takes care of about 4,000 monuments in the country and has not made any such payment before.

“It is the first time in my knowledge, and as per records, that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has received notices of Water Tax from the Jal Kal Vibhag part of Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Property Tax from the Agra Municipal Corporation for the national monuments Taj Mahal and the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah.” “We received a water tax notice of Rs 1.94 crore for the premises of Taj Mahal and nearby areas that are not mentioned clearly, but it is mainly for the Taj Mahal premises. Property tax of Rs 1.47 lakhs for the East Gate of Taj Mahal and Rs 1.40 lakh for the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah for property tax have been issued.” “In addition, we have also got a notice from the Agra Cantonment Board regarding a service tax of about Rs 5 crore for the Agra Fort. It is also a World Heritage Site and it is exempted from taxes. We have replied to them and mentioned that in the GST regime it is clearly notified that no service tax will be applicable on monuments.” Agra Municipal Commissioner Funde said, “The notice was issued to the ASI for the Taj Mahal and the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah after the first time assessment process of buildings through the Geographic Information Survey (GIS).” The Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) issues notices to every building whether it is a national, government, private or religious place, he said.

“If after that these buildings are eligible for tax exemption, we exempt them from tax,” he said. “The same procedure will be followed with the Taj Mahal and the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

2
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

3
Brand Connect

Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Review - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Exposed Or Fake Scam Keto Luxe ACV Gummies?

4
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

5
Haryana

‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana minister Anil Vij after his Merc breaks down on KMP Expressway

6
Punjab

Just 9 international flights a week from Chandigarh, 33 from Amritsar

7
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

8
Himachal

Legend of ‘Alexander the Great’ continues; Indian, Greek scholars to trace common threads in Himachal’s Malana

9
Nation

After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

10
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Don't Miss

View All
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Top News

Delhi L-G directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for ‘political’ advertisements

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...

Delhi L-G has no power to pass such order, AAP says on direction to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political ads', calls it a 'new love letter'

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...

All Punjab schools to start at 10 am from tomorrow due to fog; timing to continue till January 21

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

CM Bhagwant Mann said decision taken in view of health and s...

Fog situation in north India expected to improve from Thursday night/Friday morning

Fog situation in north India expected to improve from Thursday night/Friday morning

Visibility to get better due to decrease in relative humidit...

Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

CHB allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two elderly women of jewellery in Chandigarh

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

SSP’s post: Chandigarh admn sends panel of three to MHA

Delhi L-G directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for ‘political’ advertisements

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

Air warrior loses life after injury; family donates organs to help service personnel

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

~34.47 cr for focal point roads

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

Follow waste mgmt rules or face action, hotel, banquet owners told

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at Patiala's two villages

Punjab VB raids on properties of Capt Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal in 'DA' case

Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs Patiala city

BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets