Take action against striking Odisha lawyers, BCI told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Expressing strong displeasure over the agitation by members of Bar associations in some districts of Odisha, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to take appropriate action, including suspension of licences, against the striking lawyers.

Demand unacceptable On the demand of protesting lawyers for the establishment of a permanent Bench of the Orissa High Court in western Odisha, the top court said high court Benches could not be on the ‘doorstep’

“We would expect the BCI to take appropriate action against members of the different Bar associations and, logically, we would expect their licences to be suspended at least till the work is resumed,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

The Bench said it expected the police to provide arrangements for the ingress and egress of the judicial officers, willing members of the Bar and litigants. Appropriate steps, including preventive arrest or otherwise, may be taken by the administration, it added.

“Hundred per cent work has to be resumed. There is no other option. If you do not get back to work, you will face the consequences,” it said, posting the matter for hearing on December 12. It said it was its duty and obligation to see that courts were functional.

Maintaining that access to justice is the very foundation of a legal system, it had on November 14 asked the agitating members of the Bar associations to resume work by November 16.

Regarding the demand of protesting lawyers for the establishment of a permanent Bench of the Orissa High Court in western Odisha, the top court said high court Benches could not be on the “doorstep”.