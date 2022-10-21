Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court

New Delhi, October 21
Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.
A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.
It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.
