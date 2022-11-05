Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has urged Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to take “urgent and substantive” measures to control stubble-burning that had converted the Capital “into a gas chamber”.

Curb straw burning Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to control parali burning. VK Saxena, Lieutenant Governor

In response, Mann accused Saxena of stopping the work of Delhi’s elected government and said the L-G was politicising the issue. In a communication to Mann, Saxena said it was “baffling” that instead of addressing the issue at hand, “certain elements are indulging in unjustifiable blame game and excuses and trying to shirk responsibilities, even in the face of a serious crisis situation”. Saxena said, on behalf of Delhi and its residents, he was urging Mann to galvanise all available resources and machinery to make the farmers become willing partners in defeating the menace of pollution.

“Request you to undertake urgent and substantive measures to control parali (stubble) burning in Punjab that has converted the national capital once again into a gas chamber,” he said.

“It is public knowledge that air pollution in Delhi has reached extremely dangerous levels, hovering consistently in the ‘severe plus’ category due to smoke, 95 per cent of which is originating from parali burning in Punjab,” the L-G’s letter read, which also cited data claiming stubble-burning had spiked 19 per cent between October 24 and November 2 from the corresponding period in 2021.

