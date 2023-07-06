Taken for cattle lifter, man lynched in Meghalaya

Tribune News Service

Shillong: A man from Assam, Aynal Hoque, was lynched in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on the suspicion of being a cattle lifter. He was severely beaten up by a mob at Baklagre village in Selsella . PTI

Jaishankar leaves for Tanzania on 4-day visit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has left on a four-day visit to Tanzania to engage in high-level discussions regarding the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two nations. TNS

Taiwan to open third diplomatic office in India

New Delhi: After Delhi and Chennai, Taiwan will set up its third diplomatic office in Mumbai. It will provide visa and other services to businesspersons, tourists and Taiwanese nationals. TNS

Rs 5K-cr plan to modernise fire services in states

New Delhi: The Centre has announced a Rs 5,000 crore scheme to modernise fire services in states. Contribution of states will be 25% (amount to be 10% for Northeastern & Himalayan region states).

US citizenship test changes on anvil

St Paul: The US citizenship test is being updated, and some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. US Citizenship and Immigration Services proposes that the new test adds a speaking section to assess English skills. An officer would show photos of ordinary scenarios, like daily activities, and ask the applicant to verbally describe the photos. “I think it would be harder to explain them,” said Heaven Mehreta, who immigrated from Ethiopia 10 years ago. AP

Rs 429 cr fraud: Co-op bank ex-head held

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has arrested the former chairman of a Pune-based cooperative bank on money laundering charges in a case linked to alleged fraud of the lender worth Rs 429 crore. Amar Sadhuram Mulchandani, the ex-chairman of Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, was arrested on July 1 and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court sent him to ED custody till July 7, the federal probe agency said in a statement. “This (fraud) has caused the bank to go bankrupt causing loss to thousands of small depositors,” the ED said. PTI