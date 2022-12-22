Taking out phones for security check at airport may end soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Passengers may soon be able to pass through airport security checks without having to lay out laptops, phones and chargers and other accessories in separate trays, easing the congestion that has made headlines this month, reports said on Wednesday.

The aviation security watchdog, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), is set to roll out a set of guidelines to speed up the adoption of modern equipment to screen bags without removing electronic devices.

The new machines will not require passengers to lay out their electronic devices or jackets. These will be first installed in major airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and reach other airports within a year.

The move comes after the authorities were left scrambling last week to tackle a surge in travel that overwhelmed some of the country’s busiest airports, prompting calls for more staff and security equipment.

Secretary (Civil Aviation) Rajiv Bansal today held a meeting with airport operators of Bengaluru and Mumbai, which was attended by safety and security regulators such as the chiefs of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the BCAS, besides other senior officials, to take stock of the measures taken at the Bengaluru and Mumbai airports for decongestion during peak hours.