Taking steps to clear passport backlog: Govt

Tribune News Service

The government said in the Lok Sabha on Friday that the demand for passport services across the country, including in Punjab, had increased significantly due to a backlog caused by the Covid pandemic. The Ministry of External Affairs said some of the steps taken to address the issue included opening of additional camps on Saturdays, creating additional passport processing counters and releasing additional appointments daily. TNS

Bill to set up R&D funding agency tabled

A Bill to set up a national agency to fund research across universities was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday with the government eyeing at least 10 per cent of CSR monies for research and development. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, was introduced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. TNS

V-P seeks ‘Guru Dakshina’ from Deepender

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought ‘Guru Dakshina’ from Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda asking him to buy a birthday gift for RJD MP Manoj Jha. Dhankhar said he was Deepender’s guardian at Mayo College and thus was his “guru”.

