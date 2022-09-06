Talk to students on their vision for 2047: Modi to teachers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

“Only those who dream big have a vision for the future and can dedicate themselves with a strong resolve to attain their goals,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday.

Modi, who was addressing National Award-winning teachers here on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, urged the teachers to encourage students to set 2047 (when India will complete 100 years as an independent country) as a goal and visualise how they would like to see themselves in 2047. Stating that it would be hard to find a student in the country who does not have a dream for 2047, the Prime Minister said students should be encouraged to think how they would like to utilise the time during the 25 years that separates 2047 from now.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu gave the National Award to teachers from across the country at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan. The President urged teachers to encourage the habit of asking questions in the students.

The 45 National Award recipient teachers included three from Punjab, two each from Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh and one from Haryana.