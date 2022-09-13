Talks on to unite Oppn: Tejashwi Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

A week after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s three-day Delhi sojourn, his RJD ally and deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said talks with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi were on the cards and would happen as soon as she comes back from her foreign trip.

With momentum for Opposition unity gaining pace ahead of the 2024 General Elections, Tejashwi, while responding to a question by reporters whether RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar will meet Sonia Gandhi, said: “We have to unite every Opposition member. After I took oath, I went to meet Sonia ji. Once she comes back from her foreign trip, there will be a meeting. Both of them (Lalu and Nitish) will meet her. And together we will try to mobilise the Opposition.”

“It has been clearly said that if all of us unite, we will be successful (in defeating BJP),” he said on being asked about Kumar’s recent meetings with Opposition leaders in Delhi.

Earlier, Kumar was in the Capital to meet the leaders of the Opposition, but as Sonia Gandhi was not there, he was unable to meet her. But he met Rahul at that time. When asked about the tainted leaders and ministers, Tejashwi said: “The Opposition should read the affidavits of our leaders and compare them with that of the leaders of their own.”