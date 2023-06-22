Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

135 countries represented, NY event in guinness record

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-level talks with President Joe Biden at the White House, the US has said India is not a “second-tier” nation and matters significantly to the Biden administration, while underscoring they support India’s rise as a “great power”.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday, creating a Guinness World Record for people from most nationalities doing yoga.

Asked what had changed — from India being a second-tier country in terms of the US to a situation where India is everything — US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said: “India is not a second-tier anything. India matters significantly to President Biden and to this administration, and not just in South Asia or the Indo-Pacific region but truly globally.” “President Biden knows there are very few problems around the world that any one nation can solve by itself. We need each other,” he said. “We’re hosting the Indian PM to put our cooperation on an inexorable trajectory, as we support India’s emergence as a great power that will be central to ensuring US interest in the coming decades,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in New York. PTI

On his first State Visit to the US, the PM, accompanied by celebrities and wearing a white T-shirt and trousers, initiated the ninth annual Yoga Day celebrations by paying respect to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN headquarters. “I’m delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. I’m told that almost every nationality is represented here today,” Modi told the gathering.

Indian officials claimed among the 135 nationalities who performed Yoga with the PM were UN General Assembly President Csaba Korisi, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, New York City mayor Eric Adams, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Iyengar yoga expert Deidra Demens and American singer Mary Millben.

“I remember about nine years ago right here at the UN, I had the honour to propose celebrating the International Day of yoga on 21st June,” Modi said before performing yoga on one of the hundreds of yoga mats placed in the north lawn of the UN headquarters.

Earlier in a video message, he made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga. The PM pointed out yoga was free from copyrights, patents and royalty payments. “Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal,” he said.

Modi later arrived in Washington DC on the second leg of his visit, during which he would hold bilateral talks with Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Arunachal resolution before Senate panel

A committee of the US Senate is set to consider a resolution to re-affirm Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and condemn China over its attempts to militarily change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control. The bipartisan resolution was introduced in February.

Defence Acceleration Ecosystem launched

India and the US on Wednesday launched the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) to expand strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between governments, businesses and academic institutions. The launch was held in Washington DC.

Senators plan Bill to include India in NATO

Senator Mark Warner and co-chair at (Senate) Indian Caucus Senator John Cornyn plan to introduce a Bill to make India the sixth member of “NATO Plus” to bring it into the core of US military operations worldwide. On June 9, EAM S Jaishankar had ruled out India joining NATO.