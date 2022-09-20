Tamil actor Pauline Jessica found hanging in Chennai flat

ANI
Chennai, September 20
Prominent Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known as Divya, allegedly committed suicide in her rented flat in Chennai's Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on September 18.
Pauline was a native of Andhra Pradesh.
She had played the lead in the recently released Tamil movie 'Vaidha'. Besides, she worked in various other Tamil films and serials.
The actor was found hanging in her apartment.
The neighbours informed the Koyambedu police of her death. The police sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.
The actor’s family was informed and the body sent to Andhra Pradesh.
"We are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage," said the police.
According to the police, a day earrlier, the actor had reached her apartment in an auto-rickshaw. A suicide note was found in which she cited a failed relationship as the reason behind her death.
