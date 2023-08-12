 Tamil Nadu Governor reignites NEET debate, says he will never clear state govt’s anti-NEET Bill : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Tamil Nadu Governor reignites NEET debate, says he will never clear state govt’s anti-NEET Bill

Tamil Nadu Governor reignites NEET debate, says he will never clear state govt’s anti-NEET Bill

Ruling DMK, ally CPI lash out at Governor R N Ravi over the NEET issue

Tamil Nadu Governor reignites NEET debate, says he will never clear state govt’s anti-NEET Bill

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chennai, August 12

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday categorically asserted he will never clear the state government’s anti-NEET Bill, even as it is now awaiting the President’s assent, drawing strong response from the ruling DMK and its ally CPI.

The man who posed a question to the Governor at an interaction at the Raj Bhavan over the matter said TN has been against NEET for the last five to six years and students were struggling to cope with it.

In his interaction with top NEET scorers in UG-2023, held as part of the ‘Dare to Think Series’, Ravi said achievements without the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) were not enough for the future. The qualifying test is here to stay, he asserted.

“Look, I will be the last man to give clearance; never, ever. I do not want my children to feel intellectually disabled. I want our children to compete and be the best. They have proved it,” he said.

His categorical statement came in response to a parent, who sought for the Governor’s “clearance to ban NEET,” an obvious reference to his assent to the TN Assembly Bills seeking exemption for the state from the ambit of the central exam.

“I am telling you very frankly, I will never give clearance to NEET (Bill). Let it be very clear. Anyway, it has gone to the President because it is a subject of Concurrent List, it is a subject which only the President is competent to give clearance to,” Ravi added.

A myth was being propagated that only those utilising the services of coaching centres could clear the medical entrance test, he said, even as he asserted that CBSE syllabus was the “standard.”

“Whatever is there in the CBSE book, nothing beyond is needed. Many students, I have seen cleared it, cleared it well without going to coaching institutions. The book they have prescribed—the CBSE book, that is a standard. If the standard is lower than that, don’t blame that standard. Try to raise the standard,” he said.

CBSE standard is a “very good syllabus and NEET is not beyond that”, Ravi added.

“Let there not be any confusion, NEET is going to stay in the country. I want my children to be competitive, to be the best in the country,” he added.

He said he has not heard of any such news of suicides in the last year.

“Earlier, whenever such an unfortunate incident happened, it was wrongly linked to NEET. They glorified the suicide of our innocent students for their own vested interests. NEET has reduced corruption in medical studies. NEET has made it possible for poor students to get admission to a good medical college,” he said.

“Before NEET, it was all-out corruption. Our students are the victims of this false propaganda. NEET has done justice to the poor and meritorious students coming from government schools. One of the NEET achievers in the interaction said the parents need to guide the students, not mislead them,” Ravi added.

The state Assembly had last year again adopted a Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, after the Governor returned it earlier.

In a separate tweet, the Raj Bhavan said: “Governor Ravi said the success story of NEET achievers will inspire others and dispel the artificially created fear against NEET in our State in his address at the NEET achievers felicitation function at Raj Bhavan’s Bharathiar Mandapam.”

Tamil Nadu has been staunchly opposed to NEET, with both the previous AIADMK government and the incumbent ruling DMK adopting Assembly bills seeking exemption for the state from its ambit.

NEET also has emotional undertones in the state as a number of medical aspirants have allegedly died by suicide, either due to a failure to crack the exam or over apprehensions of not being able to clear it.

Ammasiyappan Ramasamy, who posed the question to Ravi at the interaction, told reporters that TN has been against NEET.

He pointed out at the alleged NEET-related suicides in the state and asked if the students had to really put in 15 hours daily to prepare for and clear the entrance test. He claimed parents spend a lot on coaching.

DMK Students Wing leader and party spokesperson, R Rajiv Gandhi, responded strongly to Ravi’s statement, slamming his “arrogant” attitude.

“News reports will come in another 10 months saying that former Governor R N Ravi opined (on some issue),” he said in a tweet, indicating the Governor would be changed post-2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Let your arrogance continue till then,” he said.

DMK ally CPI also lashed out at Ravi over the NEET issue. The party said Ravi’s “arrogant” statement, which did not conform to democratic norms, amounted to “intimidating parents.”

To stop such activities of the Governor, there was a pressing need for democratic forces to join hands and take forward a struggle, it said in a statement.

Rather than going by the advice of the Assembly, Cabinet and the Chief Minister, he was behaving in an “authoritarian” way, the CPI added.

The Governor has in the past also come under intense criticism from the ruling DMK-led bloc and many other quarters for returning the Assembly Bills to the government.

NEET is one of the issues that has been a bone of contention between the Raj Bhavan and the Tamil Nadu Government.

#Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated