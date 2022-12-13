Tamil Nadu man kills 5 family members, hangs self

PTI

Tiruvannamalai, December 13

A man allegedly killed his wife and 4 children, including 2 teenage daughters, and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said on Tuesday.

Another daughter, aged nine, has been admitted to the government hospital here with injuries.

Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.

Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them on Tuesday.

The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, three daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.