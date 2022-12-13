Tamil Nadu man kills 5 family members, hangs self

Tiruvannamalai, December 13
A man allegedly killed his wife and 4 children, including 2 teenage daughters, and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said on Tuesday.
Another daughter, aged nine, has been admitted to the government hospital here with injuries.
Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.
Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them on Tuesday.
The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, three daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official.
A case has been registered and further investigation is on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...