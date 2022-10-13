Tattoo on senior citizen's arm helps rescuers reunite him with kin

Thane, October 13
A 75-year-old man found in a paralysed condition in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area was reunited with his kin after functionaries of a social group managed to locate through an online search his village, the name of which was tattooed on his arm.
Vijay Jagtap (75) was found near a bridge in Vakola on October 7 and he had no recollection how he reached there, a Jeevan Anand Sanstha member said.
“The Carver Day Night Shelter of Jeevan Anand Sanstha is located in Santacruz East in partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Functionaries searched ‘Jangalpur’ tattooed on his arm employing Google maps,” he said.
“It was found the Jangalpur village is in Selu taluka in Wardha district. The functionaries contacted the Jangalpur sarpanch and managed to zero in on Vijay Jagtap’s daughter Sangita Kadam. He is in VN Desai hospital now and will go back when he is well,” trustee Kisan Choure said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51