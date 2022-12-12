Tawang issue set to rock Parliament; Congress plans adjournment notices

New Delhi, December 12
The latest clash between the Indian and Chinese forces at Tawang is set to rock Parliament on Tuesday with the Congress and other opposition parties mulling adjournment notices to seek an urgent discussion on the issue.
Congress president and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government on the issue today, so did RS chief whip of Congress Jairam Ramesh.
Congress MP in Lok Sabha Manish Tewari tweeted, “The Clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh-this is Twang Arunachal Pradesh extreme North East.
Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of CCP warrants a full discussion in Parliament.”
