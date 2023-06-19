Tax mop-up rises 11% to Rs 3.80L cr

New Delhi, June 18
Net direct tax collection till June 17 this fiscal rose by 11.18 per cent to Rs 3.80 lakh crore on higher advance tax mop-up, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.
The advance tax collections for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,16,776 crore as of June 17, reflecting a growth of 13.70 per cent over the same period last fiscal. The net direct tax collection of Rs 3,79,760 crore (as of June 17,2023) includes corporation tax at Rs 1,56,949 crore and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax at Rs 2,22,196 crore, the ministry said in a statement.
On a gross basis, before adjusting refunds, the collection stood at Rs 4.19 lakh crore, a 12.73% growth over the same period last fiscal. This includes corporation tax at Rs 1.87 lakh crore and personal income tax, including Securities transaction tax at Rs 2.31 lakh crore. Refunds amounting to Rs 39,578 crore have been issued till June 17, a 30% growth over last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital
Top doc removed after blaming heatwave
Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP
Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...
$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north
Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...