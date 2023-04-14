Tax sleuths detect Rs 127-cr 'benami' assets of gangster-politician Ansari

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Income Tax (I-T) sleuths have identified about two dozen “benami” assets worth Rs 127 crore belonging to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other locations as part of their “comprehensive” action codenamed “Operation Panther” against him and his associates, sources said today.

The assessment exercise was conducted by the department’s Lucknow benami assets investigation unit on Tuesday and it attached the first benami property in this case, a land parcel located in Ghazipur district worth about Rs 1.29 crore (book value). The market value of this property is about Rs 12 crore, according to the attachment order of the department, the sources said.

The benamidar (in whose name a benami property is standing) in this case has been identified as an alleged accomplice and neighbour of Ansari, Ganesh D Mishra, while the “beneficial owner” has been named as Ansari in the attachment order, they said.