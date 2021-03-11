TCL 'understated' revenue, must pay Rs 645 cr: CAG

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its report tabled in Parliament on Monday, asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to demand and recover Rs 645 crore from Tata Communications Ltd (TCL).

The report said an audit of licences of TCL for the period from 2006-07 to 2017-18 revealed that there was an under-reporting of gross revenue by Rs 13,252 crore and consequent short levy of licence fee of Rs 950 crore. After deducting Rs 305 crore, which is the DoT’s existing assessment of the fee, there is a shortfall of Rs 645 crore.

The DoT needs to act upon immediately to complete the assessment for the period 2006-18 and recover the licence fee dues, the report said. The CAG also discussed the IT modernisation project of the Department of Posts. A plan was approved in 2012 with an outlay of Rs 4,909 crore. Though the project was completed in September 2021, there were significant delays in its completion.