Tech to change future warfare: Services Chiefs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The chiefs of the three armed forces today highlighted how technology would change the way wars will be fought in the future and warned that a full-scale conflict could not be ruled out.

They were speaking at a conclave, “Contours of Future Wars and Counter-measures”, organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), an Army think-tank. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, “We stand at the threshold of a technological explosion that will have a disruptive effect on the way future wars are fought.”

Technologies could be non-lethal, meaning these would be spread across the cyber, information and space continuums, he said. “Future conflicts are likely to be hybrid in nature,” the IAF Chief said. “The present conflicts are transcending conventional understanding of what military action is. It will be needed to maximise speed and range,” he said.

The contours of recent attacks showed that military strategy of today could not be based on erstwhile theories of “mass manoeuvre” and “holding ground” and there was need to continuously evolve to stay contemporary, he said.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the impact of technology on warfare was evident. “It may be possible to fight and win in entirely new ways. Given our security situation, the probability of a full-blown conflict can never be ruled out,” the Navy Chief said.

Modern warfare would require overcoming existing silos and developing cross-organisational linkages at all levels as the future would always remain unpredictable and exemplified by disorder, he added.

Army Chief General MM Naravane, without naming China, referred to the neighbour and its activities in the South China Sea. “We have also observed that some nations are challenging the globally accepted norms and the rules-based order,” he said.

This challenge of not accepting global norms had manifested in various forms of creeping aggression and opportunist actions to alter the status quo, he said. On various types of wars, he said, there were ongoing hostilities between states in the cyber, information, sub-conventional and hybrid domains.