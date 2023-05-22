Techie drowns in Bengaluru, CM orders probe

PTI

Bengaluru, May 21

A woman drowned on Sunday after a car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water at KR Circle underpass, just a stone's throw from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power of Karnataka.

Fire and emergency services personnel saved five others of the family and the driver, with the help of people who had rushed to save those trapped in the flooded underpass in the heart of the city. The victim as well as the others were taken to St Martha's Hospital where doctors declared the woman, identified as Bhanurekha (22), dead.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited the hospital, has ordered an investigation into the allegations of medical negligence.