Technical snag forces Muscat-bound Air India Express flight to return to Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, January 23
An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman, returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system.
The flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30am returned to the international airport here at 9.17am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.
"All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe," an Air India Express spokesperson said.
The airline is trying to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1pm, he said.
All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.
