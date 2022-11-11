Technology cannot remain confined to big players: India at COP 27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

Technology cannot remain confined to big players and MSMEs and start-ups need to be enabled to access finance for using it optimally, Environment Secretary Leena Nandan said today. She was speaking at a panel discussion on “Technology Needs Assessment for Sustainable Life” at the India Pavilion at COP 27 to identify technology needs and their assessment for adoption for sustainable wellbeing of global citizens in future.

Nandan said what India and the world need today is technology. “Climate change is not an issue confined to those who are seen as emitters. There is now a realisation and larger and uniform understanding that climate change cannot be wished away. It is knocking at our door,” she said.

Nandan added that discussions need to now focus on bridging the gaps between what we want to achieve and how to achieve it. “Technology cannot remain confined to big players due to their access to finance. MSMEs and start-ups need to be enabled to access finance to use technology optimally,” she said.

India will release its Long-term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LTLEDS) at COP27 on Monday. Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is due to return for the second week of negotiations at COP27 by Monday, will release the document, according to officials.

#Environment