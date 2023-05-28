Teen pushed off school terrace by manager, teacher after 'rape', dies

PTI

Ayodhya, May 27

A 15-year-old student of Class X was pushed off the terrace of her school here after allegedly being gangraped by the school’s manager and sports teacher, the police said on Saturday, adding the girl died on the spot. The incident took place on Friday in a private school, they said.

On Saturday afternoon, the postmortem of the body was conducted and then it was cremated in the presence of the police.

The school management initially told the police that the girl died after falling from a swing. However, when the police scanned the CCTV footage, they found that the girl had fallen off the terrace of the school building.

The police have registered a case against school manager Brijesh Yadav, principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports teacher Abhishek Kannaujia.