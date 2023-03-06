Teenage cousin among 3 held for kidnapping, murdering 12-year-old boy in Jharkhand

Hazaribag, March 6
A 15-year-old boy, along with two others, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his 12-year-old cousin in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.
According to Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe, the boy was allegedly kidnapped on March 1 by his teenage cousin for ransom.
Two others arrested have been identified as Kartik Yadav (50) and Ashish Kumar (36), he said, adding that the police were still trying to establish their connection with the accused boy.
The victim's mother had lodged a missing complaint at Barkatha police station when his son did not return home till late in the evening on March 1.
Two days later, she received a call from one of the kidnappers seeking a ransom of Rs 6 lakh for releasing her son, the SP said.
"We traced the call and arrested all three. They confessed to having killed the boy the same day that he was kidnapped. His body was hidden in a cave in Kohuakundhar forest," the SP said.
