Teesta gets regular bail in post-Godhra riots case

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case relating to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai quashed the Gujarat High Court’s July 1 order that dismissed her regular bail plea and required her to immediately surrender in the case.

“If the observations of the learned (Gujarat HC) judge are to be accepted, no application for bail can be accepted unless the accused files an application for quashing the proceedings. To say the least, the findings are totally perverse.

“The fact is that after being released on interim bail, she (Setalvad) was not called for questioning on a single day…. We do not find that a custodial investigation would be necessary. Insofar as apprehensions of influencing witnesses, this can be taken care of by directing her to not influence any witnesses,”

said the Bench, which also included Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Dipankar Datta.

The Bench directed that her passport should remain in the trial court’s custody and she should not attempt to influence witnesses. It also gave liberty to the Gujarat Police to directly move the top court if any attempt was made to influence witnesses.

Noting that Setalvad had created false documents, fabricated records and evidence to frame innocent people in connection with Gujarat riots, the high court had on July 1 rejected her bail plea and asked her to immediately surrender. In a late night hearing the same day, the top court had protected her from arrest and stayed the Gujarat High Court order rejecting her regular bail plea and asking her to surrender immediately.

Setalvad was arrested on June 25, 2022, along with former Gujarat Director General of Police RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a case registered by Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in post-Godhra riots cases. She was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in September last year.

An Ahmedabad sessions court had on July 30, 2022, rejected the regular bail pleas of Setalvad and Sreekumar on the ground that their release would send a message to wrongdoers that a person could level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

