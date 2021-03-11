Telangana BJP chief booked for 'insulting' CM

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, June 10

Days ahead of BJP’s national executive meeting here, the Telangana Police arrested BJP leader J Bala Krishna Reddy and booked state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on charges of defaming the government by making false accusations against the Chief Minister.

The police claimed that a skit televised live by some TV channels on June 2 was aimed at misleading the people and to provoke hatred and unrest. The BJP’s cultural wing member Boddu Yellanna, who had performed in the skit, has also been booked.