Telangana BJP chief booked for 'insulting' CM

Hyderabad, June 10
Days ahead of BJP’s national executive meeting here, the Telangana Police arrested BJP leader J Bala Krishna Reddy and booked state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on charges of defaming the government by making false accusations against the Chief Minister.
The police claimed that a skit televised live by some TV channels on June 2 was aimed at misleading the people and to provoke hatred and unrest. The BJP’s cultural wing member Boddu Yellanna, who had performed in the skit, has also been booked.
