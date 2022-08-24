Telangana BJP legislator T Raja Singh arrested for hate remark; suspended from party

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, August 23

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday following his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammed in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Protests after video goes viral Raja Singh released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui

He also purportedly made comments against Islam and Prophet

Video triggered protests in parts of Hyderabad, with community members seeking his arrest

An FIR lodged for ‘spreading hate’; BJP suspended Raja from the party BJP state chief detained too n BJP’s state unit chief Sanjay Kumar was detained during a protest against the “role” of KCR’s daughter in Delhi excise policy scam Granted bail as notice not served Hours after his arrest, T Raja Singh was granted bail by a Hyderabad court

Court accepted argument that the police didn’t issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to him before arrest

Tension in court as pro and anti-Raja activists indulged in sloganeering

Police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse members of both groups

There was a build-up of communal tension in parts of Hyderabad following his remarks. The police registered a criminal case against him for allegedly spreading hate.

Raja Singh was produced in Nampally Criminal Court amid tight security and high tension due to protests by his supporters and those opposed to him. He was later granted bail.

The police had resorted to baton charge to disperse the two groups who were raising slogans against each other. The BJP, meanwhile, suspended Raja Singh from the party. On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Raja Singh was also purportedly seen making some comments, apparently against Islam, in it.

The MLA was booked under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 506 (criminal intimidation), IPC. MLAs and corporators of the AIMIM claimed the MLA used derogatory language against Prophet. They staged protests at police stations across the city on Monday night.