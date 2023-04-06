Telangana BJP president held in paper leak case

PTI

Warangal, April 5

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after he was named the prime accused in a case of malpractice after a question paper of Class X (SSC) board exam surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from the Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by the police from his residence in Karimnagar city and was initially put under preventive arrest, triggering protests by his party workers.

He was subsequently arrested and then produced in a local court in the evening in Warangal. He, along with three others, was remanded in judicial custody till April 19.

The paper of Class X board exam in Telangana found its way to an instant messaging platform for the second day on Tuesday after a 16-year-old boy took a photo of the paper from a student who appeared for the exam in Hanumakonda district and shared it with that student’s brother while the exam was going on, the police have said.

The paper was then posted in a group of the instant messaging app and subsequently shared in other groups by one of the accused, who had also sent a copy to Sanjay Kumar, the police added. According to Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, Sanjay Kumar had sought to defame the government by conspiring to create fear among the students and their parents during the ongoing SSC public examination, as the blame for the question paper leak would fall on the Telangana administration.

"We feel that they wanted to create a sense of insecurity among students. There is no political motive in filing cases. This (the leakage of papers) was done under the direction of Bandi Sanjay," he added.