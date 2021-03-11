Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks report in Hyderabad gangrape case

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, June 5

The city police on Sunday apprehended another juvenile for his alleged involvement in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills here, even as Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.

With this, an 18-year-old man and three minors have been nabbed so far. The police said the fifth accused would be arrested soon. One of the accused is believed to be the son of a Telangana MLA. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said, “The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Court for his safe custody.”

The victim was raped in a vehicle on May 28, after the boys offered to drop her home. The police said the boys and the girl were known to each other.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao released some pictures alleging the involvement of an AIMIM MLA’s son in the case. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led government came under sharp political attack from the BJP and Congress, with parties demanding CBI probe in the case.

Three minors among five named in FIR