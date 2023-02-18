Telangana Govt questions CBI probe order in MLA 'poaching' case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

The Telangana Government on Friday questioned before the Supreme Court the state High Court’s order for a CBI probe into alleged attempts to poach Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, saying the allegations are against the BJP which controlled the central probe agencies as it was in power at the Centre.

After hearing brief submissions from senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the state government and the BJP, respectively, a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai adjourned the hearing to February 27 the Telangana Government’s appeal against the High Court order.

Earlier, a Division Bench of the High Court had dismissed the state government’s appeal against the single-judge order to transfer the probe in the case of alleged attempts to poach four BRS MLAs from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police to the CBI.

“How can the CBI investigate when the allegations are against the BJP? The Union Government controls the CBI,” said Dave, questioning the high court order.

Jethmalani submitted that the Chief Minister himself was to blame for this as he had released the details of the police probe in the case to the media, casting doubt on the independence of the probe.

“In every CBI, ED investigation against Opposition leaders, information is leaked to the media,” Dave countered. “Two wrongs do not make a right,” Jethmalani replied. It is a serious matter affecting the roots of democracy, Dave said, adding the judiciary was the “only institution which can save democracy”.