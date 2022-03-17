Telangana student dies in road accident in Germany

Hyderabad, March 17
A student from Telangana has died in a road accident in Germany, according to information received by his family.
Amar Singh, 27, died in an accident that occurred on March 13. Officials from Germany informed the family on Wednesday night.
A car in which he was travelling with a few friends met with an accident. He died on the spot.
The student hailed from Achampet village in Akkaram mandal of Nagarkurnool district. He had gone to Germany for higher studies a couple of years ago.
His parents were anxious as he was not responding to calls made on his mobile phone. As they were trying to contact his friends in Germany, they received the shocking news.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Achampet, G Balaraju, called on the family, which has appealed to the state government to make arrangements for bringing the body home.
The MLA said he spoke to Minister of Industries and Information Technology KT Rama Rao and requested him to help in bringing the mortal remains. IANS
