Temple in Canada vandalised again, MEA seeks action

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Reacting to anti-India graffiti being again sprayed on the walls of a Hindu temple in Ontario, Canada, for the fifth time in six months, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it would “continue to insist action is taken and more importantly, ensure this doesn’t happen again”.

Asked at a media briefing if he saw a pattern in the incidents of attacks on Indian Missions as well as spray painting anti-Modi and pro-Khalistan slogans on temple walls, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, “Pattern or not, we want to see action against perpetrators. The issue is of not having a recurrence of such incidents.”

‘Don’t need Comments from other nations’ The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took a dig at the proclivity of foreign governments to speak on India’s internal matters when asked to comment on the arraignment of former US President Donald Trump. “We see comments from time to time by foreign governments on developments in India. Certainly India is not waiting for their views or validation,” he observed,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

There have been several related incidents in foreign nations recently. The latest incident at BAPS Temple has been reported to the local police for necessary action along with images that showed anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. An earlier graffiti on February 14 at Shri Ram Mandir in Mississauga, Canada, described Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a “martyr”.

“We have made it pretty clear what action we expect from host governments about security of diplomatic premises and safety of personnel. What is important is the action taken. We are hopeful that countries would take legal and security measures. But this the host government has to do,” observed Bagchi.