Temple opens in Dubai

A majestic Hindu temple that blends Indian and Arabic architecture designs was inaugurated at Jebel Ali village in Dubai
It is located in a neighbourhood referred to as Dubai’s ‘worship village’ that now houses nine shrines — seven churches, a gurdwara and the new temple.
