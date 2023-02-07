Tension in Bihar dist, social media sites suspended

Patna: The Bihar Government on Monday suspended a number of social media sites in parts of Saran where prohibitory orders were imposed following arson triggered by the killing of a villager. PTI
‘Abuse of law’ in Assam, Trinamool writes to CJ
Guwahati: Claiming that law was being ‘abused’ in Assam on the pretext of crackdown on child marriage, the TMC, in a letter, sought the intervention of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. PTI
Odisha Bar members must learn to behave: SC
New Delhi: The SC has said it would not accept the apologies by members of some Bar associations in a contempt matter related to protests in Odisha, stressing they ‘must learn to behave’.
