Tenure of 2 CBI joint directors extended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The government has extended the tenure of two joint directors of the CBI — Rakesh Aggarwal and Sampat Meena — for six months and two years, respectively, the Department of Personnel and Training said today.

It said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved an extension in Aggarwal’s tenure for six months beyond September 2. Aggarwal is a 1994-batch IPS officer of the HP cadre. The committee also approved an extension in the tenure of Meena, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, till September 21, 2024.