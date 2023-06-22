Terror divides, tourism unites: PM at G20 meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited tourism ministers of the G20 countries to come to India next year and witness the General Election.

“You must watch the festival of democracy in the mother of democracy,” he said.PM Modi was virtually addressing the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting in Goa. He also said while “terrorism divides people, tourism unites them”.

“In Goa, the Sao Joao Festival is coming up soon. But there is another festival that you must see — the festival of democracy in the mother of democracy. I invite you all to visit India for this festival,” the Prime Minister said.