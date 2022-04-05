Textbook lists 'merits' of dowry, draws flak

New Delhi, April 4
Several Twitter users on Monday urged the government to remove from circulation an objectionable book detailing the merits of the dowry system.
It’s a Shame
A textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its Constitution. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv sena MP
Images from the book, which a section of Twitter users posted online, drew the ire of academicians and politicians alike with Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writing to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to immediately withdraw the book, “Textbook of Sociology for Nurses” by TK Indrani from circulation.
A passage from the book that has gone viral on social media is headlined “Merits of Dowry” and lists pros of the dowry system, criminalised by law. “Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys.... There are certain merits and advantages of the dowry system — dowry is helpful in establishing new households; the girl receives a share of the parental property as dowry; because of the burden of dowry, many parents have started educating their girls. When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus it is an indirect advantage,” reads the passage. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...