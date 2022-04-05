Textbook lists 'merits' of dowry, draws flak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Several Twitter users on Monday urged the government to remove from circulation an objectionable book detailing the merits of the dowry system.

It’s a Shame A textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its Constitution. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv sena MP

Images from the book, which a section of Twitter users posted online, drew the ire of academicians and politicians alike with Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writing to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to immediately withdraw the book, “Textbook of Sociology for Nurses” by TK Indrani from circulation.

A passage from the book that has gone viral on social media is headlined "Merits of Dowry" and lists pros of the dowry system, criminalised by law. "Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys.... There are certain merits and advantages of the dowry system — dowry is helpful in establishing new households; the girl receives a share of the parental property as dowry; because of the burden of dowry, many parents have started educating their girls. When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus it is an indirect advantage," reads the passage.