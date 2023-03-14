Thakur slams Gandhis on FATF case study

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The case study on former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor by the FATF invited sharp attacks from the BJP-led government, which accused the Gandhis of indulging in corruption over Padma Awards.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today said, “Till now, the FATF figured in discussions to know if Pakistan remained in the grey list. Now, the FATF is being discussed in the context of an influential family of the country.”

He said, “New models of corruption by the Congress are coming to the fore. Either it is National Herald, Vadra land scam or something else. The FATF study shows how a former Union minister in the UPA government pressured an individual into buying a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crore.”

Thakur said, “Priyanka must tell who is this Mr R who took money and gave the painting?”