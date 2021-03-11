Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police

Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and children Dhanush and Ritika are on board the missing plane

A general view of Tribhuvan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday, May 29, 2022. AP/PTI

PTI

Mumbai, May 29

A couple and their two children currently residing in Thane city near Mumbai, were on board the Nepal plane that went missing on Sunday, and their relatives back home have been asked to contact the Indian embassy in the neighbouring country, a police official here said.

A small plane of Nepal’s Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. Four members of a family from Mumbai are among 22 on board the plane, officials earlier said.

According to police, Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and children Dhanush and Ritika are on board the missing plane.

“After the incident, the Indian embassy in Nepal contacted the Mumbai police to get more information about the four family members who are on board the plane. The address mentioned on the passport of Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathi) was Chikuwadi locality in Borivali suburb of Mumbai,” the city police official said.

“When a team of the Mumbai police reached her flat in Borivali, they found it locked. It was learnt that she has rented it out to someone, who is also currently out of the country. Later, when asked, her neighbours told the police that the Tripathi family has shifted to Thane city, after which the police contacted her relatives residing there,” he said.

They currently reside in the area under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi area of Thane, he added.

“The Mumbai police then provided their details to the Indian embassy,” the police official said, adding that the Thane police personnel have asked their family members to contact the embassy in Nepal.

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Nepal Army helicopter locates site where plane carrying 22, including 4 Indians, possibly crashed

Airplane was located after pilot’s phone was tracked through...

IPL 2022 Final: High flying Gujarat Titans eye maiden title against confident Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022 Final: High flying Gujarat Titans eye maiden title against confident Rajasthan Royals

There is very little to separate between Gujarat and Rajasth...

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

The withdrawn press release was issued by Bengaluru Regional...

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old's aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

'Don't scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights'

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana's photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala Jail to Gurdaspur jail

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala jail to Gurdaspur jail

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling