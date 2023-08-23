'Thank you for priceless gift', Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bahgel taunts govt over ED raids at his political adviser's residence

Raipur, August 23
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel on Wednesday took a dig at the central government over Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residences of his political advisor and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs).
Taking to X, CM Baghel wrote, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor and close friends including my OSD".
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी एवं श्री अमित शाह जी!— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 23, 2023
मेरे जन्मदिन के दिन आज आपने मेरे राजनीतिक सलाहकार एवं मेरे OSD सहित करीबियों के यहाँ ED भेजकर जो अमूल्य तोहफा दिया है, इसके लिए बहुत आभार.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had wished CM Baghel on his birthday. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Chhattisgarh CM Shri @bhupeshbaghel Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life".
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday had carried out searches at the residences of the Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor Vinod Verma and OSDs Manish Banchhor and Ashish Verma in connection with the alleged liquor scam.
