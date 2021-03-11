‘Thank you, Sunil’: Harish Rawat reacts to former Punjab Congress chief's attack

Tribune News Service

Udaipur, May 14

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday thanked Sunil Jakhar for his adverse comments in a Facebook video and said Jakhar may have had grouses but should not have left the party at this crucial juncture.

Thank you Sunil, Rawat said, reacting sarcastically to the video in which Jakhar launched a blistering attack on the former AICC general secretary of Punjab.

Rawat, attending the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, told The Tribune, "Whatever Sunil Jakhar said, all I want to comment is that even when a common worker goes, one is hurt. The party gave him a lot, made him CLP leader, state chief.

When testing times came, for the Congress and all its leaders, Sunil Jakhar should not have left. What opinion he has about me or other leaders is for the party to judge and decide."

On Jakhar's remark that Rawat's election loss in Uttarakhand was divine justice for marring Punjab Congress affairs, Rawat said, "I will take these words as a blessing of a younger brother. Sometimes you should take blessings from youngsters also."