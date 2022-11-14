Thankful to Tamil Nadu, Centre for help during incarceration, says Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan

Chennai, November 13

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former Prime Minister’s assassination case said here on Sunday.

Was unaware of assassination plot I was unaware of the bid to assassinate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Nalini

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told the media here answering a question on the meeting.

Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka’s personal views, she said.

Nalini further said that she was unaware of the bid to assassinate the former PM.

She told the media that she would like to meet the family of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and added that she was reluctant to meet them even though she did not have any idea that Rajiv Gandhi was being killed. She said she was really sad about his killing.

She said she wanted to lead a normal life after this and when asked whether she would be settling in Chennai or with her daughter in London, she said she was yet to decide on this.

Nalini expressed her gratitude to the Tamil Nadu and Central governments for extending “help” to her during her punishment of 32 years.

Another convict, RP Ravichandran, said the people of north India should see them as “victims instead of terrorists or killers”.

He said that time would judge them as “innocents”.

Speaking to the media after his release from Madurai Central Prison, Ravichandran said, “The people of north India should see us as victims instead of terrorists or killers. Time and power determine who is a terrorist or a freedom fighter, but time will judge us as innocent, even if we bear the blame for being terrorists.” — Agencies

#priyanka gandhi vadra #rajiv gandhi #tamil nadu