The changing pattern of monsoon—Heavy rainfall events on the rise

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 25

The most awaited weather phenomenon in the country—Southwest Monsoon—is changing pattern and how. Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju today told the Parliament that “cold desert” Ladakh received 64 per cent more rains last year.

Ladakh—the cold desert

Union Territory Ladakh is in fact the only cold desert in India.It does not get affected by monsoon as it lies in the rain shadow region of the Himalayas. The rainfall in the region is as low as 10 cm annually, according to reports. However, in 2022, it received 37.6 cm of rain during the four-month season—a departure of 69%.

Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that two states—Gujarat and Sikkim—received rainfall of 50% or more during the 2020 monsoon season whereas Ladakh received 64% more rain in 2022. In contrast Manipur in northeast saw a deficit of 47% in 2020, 60% in 2021 and 48% in 2022.

The number of heavy rainfall (more than 64.4 and less than or equal to 115.5 mm), very heavy rainfall (more than 115.5 and less than or equal to 204.4 mm) and extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) events during the season in past five years (2018 to 2022) also saw an increasing trend.

“The number of heavy rainfall events has increased especially in the month of October, mainly due to delayed withdrawal of southwest monsoon,” he said.

Changing pattern of Monsoon

Given the country’s deep dependence on the single weather phenomenon, India and its planners follow the onset and progress of monsoon carefully every year. As late President and Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee once famously said,the monsoon is India’s real FM.

While every year tends to be different, the2023monsoon has thrown more surprises than any, including in onset and progress, also taking the IMD by surprise.

From Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttrakhand in the north to Gujarat and Maharashtra in the west and Telengana and Karnataka in the south, rains are continuing to batter regions across the country.A large part of the country is battling floods and water-logging issues along with loss of lives and widespread damage to property due to rain-triggered landslides and rockslides while more rains are predicted.

According to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state has suffered estimated losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore due to floods.

More rains predicted

The IMD has issued more rain alerts for many states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The weather office has also sounded an alert for the formation of a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal off the coast in the southern part of the state. The system is likely to intensify into depression around July 26, it said.

Question mark on IMD’s 2023 prediction

In the beginning of theseason, the IMD had predicted 96% rains of the LPA in the country along with an impact of the El Niño phenomenon in the latter part of the four-month season.

For the northwest, it had predicted “normal to below normal rains."The region, however, received excess rainfall, leading to flash floods,landslides and damage to infrastructure in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh in July.

The rains received so far this year have, in fact, put a question mark on the IMD’s prediction capabilities. Many have called for an upgrade and improvement in prediction capabilities especially in mind the climate change and changing patterns.

India depends on satellite data and computer models for weather prediction and observations from Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), Global Telecommunication System (GTS), AGROMET and Doppler Weather Radar systems to augment observations.

While many experts rue “inadequate study of monsoon pattern”, they also find fault in the models IMD uses,which can predict light or moderate rain but only give an indication that heavy or very heavy rainfall will happen in certain areas.

The fact is dynamic models also depend upon some assumptions. While it may not be possible to fit in accurately all components related to nature, meteorologists say climate change is also making life difficult for forecasters.

