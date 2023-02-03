The Tribune celebrates Foundation Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Tributes were paid to

The Tribune founder Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia on the occasion of the 142nd anniversary of the publication here today.

A great visionary and philanthropist, Sardar Majithia founded The Tribune on February 2, 1881, in Lahore.

Members of The Tribune Trust Justice (retd) SS Sodhi and Gurbachan Jagat, Editor-in-Chief Rajesh Ramachandran, officiating General Manager Amit Sharma, Punjabi Tribune Editor Swaraj Bir Singh and Dainik Tribune Editor Naresh Kaushal paid tributes to Sadar Majithia. Hundreds of employees also remembered the founder on the occasion.