The Wire’s editors’ houses searched

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

The Delhi Police today said a team of their officials searched the houses of news portal The Wire’s founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and deputy editor MK Venu in connection with an FIR registered against them following a complaint by BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya with regard to a now-retracted story.

Officials in the Delhi Police said electronic devices belonging to the two senior editors of the news portal would be examined, as no arrests have been made in the case yet.

The police had, on Saturday, filed an FIR against the news portal and its editors on a complaint by Malviya accusing the media outlet of “cheating and forgery” and “tarnishing” his reputation.

Malviya had, on Friday, said he would pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, since retracted, that alleged the BJP leader enjoyed the privilege on Meta platforms of having any post taken down which he believed was against the BJP.