There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 4

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said there should be no blame-game over the stubble-burning in Punjab.

“It is a problem related to the entire north India. Even the farmers do not want to burn the paddy stubble, but they have no option due to limited time gap between the two crops,” Kejriwal said, addressing mediapersons.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also accompanied him.

“We are responsible if stubble is burning in Punjab,” Kejriwal said, a statement that was reiterated by Mann.

“We had limited time of just six months. There were mafias operating that had to be dealt with,” Kejriwal said, promising concrete and tangible actions by next year.

Mann also touched upon the actions being taken by the Punjab government, adding that several more measures are required to stop farmers from burning stubble. “We promise that by next year this problem will not be there,” Mann said taking complete responsibility for this.

“By next year, there will be tangible solutions for 40 lakh hectares where paddy is grown through crop diversification,” he said.

“It is a problem related to the entire north India for which everyone is responsible,” Kejriwal and Mann said recounting the cities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh facing similar AQIs as that of Delhi.

“We are doing our best to control the situation,” Kejriwal said, adding that from Saturday all primary schools in Delhi would be closed.

Mann said they had sent two proposals to the Centre, including monetary benefits to farmers and permission to the companies generating electricity, which were not agreed.

"If by abusing Kejriwal the problem can be addressed, go ahead. However, the problem will be addressed only through collective effort. The problem exists as far as Motihari in Bihar, Kejriwal is not responsible for that," the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal and Mann promised that next year the pollution problem would not be there in Delhi.

“We are working for MSPs for other crops to prompt farmers to diversify,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also stopped outdoor activities in classes beyond primary. The odd-even scheme is also being contemplated, Kejriwal said.

“We have been in power in Punjab for only six months, this is too short a time to deal with such a mammoth problem,” Kejriwal and Mann said.