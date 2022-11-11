7 Indians were killed in Maldives fire, clarifies Indian High Commission

Male, November 11
Seven Indian nationals are among 10 people who have died in a major fire that broke out in a garage below the cramped living quarters housing foreign workers here in the Maldivian capital, the Indian High Commission in Maldives said on Friday.
The fire broke out in a car repair garage in M Nirufehi, located near the Maaveyo Mosque, at around 12.30am local time on Thursday.
The High Commission of India in the Maldives (HCIM) said local authorities had informed them that seven of the deceased were Indian nationals.
"Fire incident in Male: Maldivian authorities have confirmed that 7 of the deceased were Indian nationals. The identity of one person is still being confirmed. High Commission is in contact with the families," it said in a tweet.
On Thursday, the Maldivian media, quoting the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), said nine Indians were among the 10 people who were killed in the blaze.
"HC @AmbMunu, along with Mission officials, met the evacuated Indian nationals. They were assured of all possible assistance. We thank Maldivian authorities, NGOs and community members who have been providing necessary support to the evacuees," HCIM said in another tweet.
According to the latest information, the deceased in the fire include people of both genders who are Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, the Sunonline reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...